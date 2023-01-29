Local drama group The West Huntspill Players are marking their 50th anniversary with a production of the TV comedy classic ‘Allo, ‘Allo.

The group first performed the play in 2015 (pictured) to sell-out audiences each night, and in response to public demand it has been decided to revisit this extremely popular play to celebrate the golden anniversary.

The production will run at the Balliol Hall in West Huntspill for five nights from Tuesday 25th April until Saturday 29th April inclusive, with curtain-up at 7.45pm each night.

“In the play by Jeremy Lloyd and David Croft, René and his wife Edith have kept a priceless portrait stolen by the Nazis in their cellar, wrapped in a sausage,” says a spokesperson.

“He is also hiding two British airmen and is endeavouring, with the help of the Resistance, to repatriate them.”

“However, secret communications with London add to the many embarrassments he endures in the company of his patrons. Matters come to a head with the news that the Fuhrer is to visit the town. Rene will need all the wit he can muster to save his Café – and his life!”

“Demand for tickets is expected to be extremely high, so it is recommended that tickets are purchased as early as possible to guarantee your seats.”

Tickets, priced at £8 each, can be booked online via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/allo-allo-tickets-520390681537 and at www.westhuntspillplayers.org.uk

The club’s 50th anniversary will be celebrated on Saturday 3rd June at the Balliol Hall, with a party and Pig Roast, where all past and present members of the club will be welcome to attend. More details will follow nearer the time.