Berrow residents say a public car park next to the village’s nature reserve needs to re-open to stop the problem of dozens of visitors’ vehicles being parked along road verges.

Up to 50 vehicles are being parked along Coast Road due to the nearby car park being shut by Sedgemoor District Council due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.

One villager, who asked not to be named, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Having so many cars parked alongside the verges has made it dangerous for pedestrians and other motorists – it is a concern. I’d like to see either the car park open again or the Police to top vehicles parking along verges.”

Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman Claire Faun told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Whilst people have been told they can meet and exercise, it would be extremely difficult to do social distancing in the car park as people would have to walk through narrow rights of way to get to the beach.”

She adds: “It will re-open alongside other beach car parks when the Government advice changes.”