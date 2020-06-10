A tower at the Hinkley Point C nuclear reactor site was damaged early on Wednesday (June 10th), releasing a dust cloud in the area.

A spokesperson for EDF, which is building the site, said the silo suffered structural damage at about 7.30am.

They said the tower, which was being used to make concrete, did not collapse and nobody was injured.

A spokesman for EDF said: “At around 7.30am a silo in the concrete batching plant at Hinkley Point C suffered structural damage, releasing a dust cloud around the area.”

“Nobody has been injured and the emergency services were not required. An investigation is underway to understand the cause of the event.”

A large dust cloud was caused because the silo contained finely ground particles of Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GGBS), which are added to the concrete mix, the spokesperson said.