Several areas around the lakes at Highbridge’s Apex Park have been taped off by Sedgemoor District Council due to safety concerns.

“Visitors to Apex Park will notice some fencing being put near the edge of the Lake in a couple of places over the next few days,” says council spokeswoman Claire Faun.

“Due to the low water levels at Apex Park because of the very dry spell of weather, the banks have been exposed and show some areas of erosion, which make them very unstable and potentially dangerous.”

“In order to protect members of the public, these banks will be fenced off whilst we look into a more permanent solution. The works are expected to start on Friday (June 12th).”

“Normal activity around the lake, such as fishing and the model boat club, are unaffected.”