2.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Nov 22, 2025
Bippo's Circus Adventure coming to Burnham-On-Sea in May 2026
NewsWhat's On

Bippo’s Circus Adventure coming to Burnham-On-Sea in May 2026

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A laughter-packed circus show is set to arrive in Burnham-On-Sea next spring with tickets going on sale this week.

Bippo’s Circus Adventure will be performed at The Princess Theatre on Saturday 9th May 2026, promising family-friendly fun for all ages.

The show stars Bippo the Clown – one of the UK’s top circus clowns with over 26 years of experience – and will feature dazzling juggling, jaw-dropping plate spinning and plenty of mischievous antics that will have both children and adults in stitches.

A spokesperson for the show says: “Get ready for non-stop fun, surprises and feel-good energy in this show that’s perfect for all ages. Step right up and join the circus – Bippo’s Circus Adventure is the must-see show of the year!”

The event promises to be one of Burnham’s entertainment highlights of 2026, offering families the chance to enjoy a traditional circus experience with a modern twist.

Tickets are priced at £16.00 each or £50.00 for a family of four, and are available now via The Princess Theatre’s website.

