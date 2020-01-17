A series of evening events with sporting stars are to be held at Brean Country Club.

An evening with Keith Gillespie will be held on Saturday 1st February when guests can enjoy a one course meal with the former Newcastle United and Manchester United winger who also made 86 appearances for Northern Ireland. Gillespie moved to Newcastle United, as part of the deal with Andrew Cole moving the other way to Old Trafford.

On 6th March, Brean Country Club will also be bringing in Nigel Owens, who is dubbed the ‘world’s best rugby referee’. Widely regarded as one of the finest and fairest rugby union referees in the sport, Nigel has had an undeniable impact on the game. He was one of the first three Welsh Rugby Union professional referees and has officiated some of the most high-profile and high-pressure tournaments including the 2015 World Cup Final. He was awarded the MBE.

The series will continue on 23rd May with cricket legend Joel Garner. Joel is touring with the West Indies team in the summer, and the Brean venue has managed to secure his services for a series of events. The evening will be hosted by TV presenter Jim Rosenthal.

The MC for all the events is new golf and country club ambassador cricketer Peter Trego. He is a keen golfer and will be supporting the club in launching this new programme of events, saying: “I’m pleased to be working closely with the team at Brean Golf and Country Club to bring some new and exciting sporting events to the area for the whole community to enjoy.”

Ticketing information can be seen at https://www.breancountryclub.co.uk/whats-on