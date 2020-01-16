Brand new plans for 46 homes to be built next to Walrow in Highbridge have this week been unveiled, just three months after previous plans for the site were rejected.

Controversial previous plans for 47 new homes on the land north of Walrow were rejected by the Planning Inspectorate last October, as reported here. Sedgemoor District Council also voted to turn down the plans following 123 letters of objection from local people.

Now, the applicant Flower & Hayes Ltd has updated the plans and hopes to win the support of councillors and residents.

The new plans includes market housing – three 2-bed houses, sixteen 3-bed houses, eight 4+ bed houses, five flats – and social housing for four 3-bed houses, four 4+ bed houses and six flats. There would be 121 parking spaces and 130 cycle spaces.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council previously objected to the plans on the grounds of inadequate highways access, over-development of the site, insufficient flood prevention measures, poor infrastructure, and detriment to wildlife.

The applicant says in the new plans: “The purpose of this resubmission is to address the Appeal Inspector’s comments regarding the lack of outlook and potential visual intrusion to the ground floor of unit 13, and the lack of local distinctiveness to the character and appearance of the proposal as a whole.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, the submitted drawings and documents have now been amended as follows: Removal of the ground floor element of unit 13, now shown as a studio apartment entirely on the first floor, therefore avoiding any lack of outlook or potential visual intrusion into the residence. Roof coverings to all two/ three storey buildings are to have concrete red double roman tiles, and roof coverings to all single storey buildings to have natural grey slate roofs, in reference to the predominant roof covering in the vicinity. Window sill/heads are amended to reinforce the distinctiveness of the locality.”

The applicant says they have also addressed the need for affordable housing and public open space at the site, adding: “Despite the previous application being refused, followed by dismissal at Appeal, there were many positive aspects to the proposal as demonstrated by the summary of consultee comments. In conjunction with this, a thorough analysis and response to the Inspector’s decision with acknowledged positive issues, amended and additional information, has resulted in a viable scheme suitable for resubmission.”

Local people have until February 14th to give their views on the new plans, which have the planning application reference number 11/19/00128.