Brean Leisure Park is supporting The Salvation Army with their Christmas Present Appeal this year – a campaign that aims to give as many children as possible the joy of opening a present on Christmas Day.

The holiday park is encouraging guests and local residents to pick up an extra toy to donate and drop off at Brean Play during the festive season.

All new, unwrapped toys and gifts are welcome and will be distributed in the community in time for Christmas.

Providing Christmas presents for children can place additional pressure on families, where budgets are already incredibly stretched – with many families turning to charities such as The Salvation Army for support; using foodbanks and other donations to help them through the Christmas period.

Sarah House, Director of Brean Leisure Park, says: “The pandemic has made Christmas even more difficult for many families, so we need your help to make Christmas special for children who have little or nothing under the tree on Christmas morning.”

“We are proud to support the Salvation Army with this appeal and to spread some festive joy. Please help us by donating a gift for children who might not otherwise receive a Christmas present.”

New, unwrapped toys and gifts can be left at Brean Play until 12th December.