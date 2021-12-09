Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club are set to bring Father Christmas to  several local supermarkets to raise charity funds.

The club’s members have this week begun a three-week tour of Burnham and Highbridge’s streets, towing Father Christmas on a mobile sleigh around local streets, while collecting donations for Children’s Hospice South West.

In addition to visiting streets around Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, the sleigh, accompanied by cheery festive music, will also be heading to these local stores:

  • Saturday 11 December Tesco in Burnham from 11am-5pm
  • Sunday 12 December Sanders Garden Centre 11am-4pm
  • Saturday 18 December Asda Highbridge 11am-5pm
  • Sunday 19 December Asda Highbridge 11am-4pm

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page