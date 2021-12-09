Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club are set to bring Father Christmas to several local supermarkets to raise charity funds.

The club’s members have this week begun a three-week tour of Burnham and Highbridge’s streets, towing Father Christmas on a mobile sleigh around local streets, while collecting donations for Children’s Hospice South West.

In addition to visiting streets around Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, the sleigh, accompanied by cheery festive music, will also be heading to these local stores:

Saturday 11 December Tesco in Burnham from 11am-5pm

Sunday 12 December Sanders Garden Centre 11am-4pm

Saturday 18 December Asda Highbridge 11am-5pm

Sunday 19 December Asda Highbridge 11am-4pm