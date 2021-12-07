Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club has this week started taking Santa Claus around the town’s streets on his annual tour for charity.

The club began its long-running tradition on Monday night (December 6th) by taking Father Christmas on a unique sleigh around Burnham and Highbridge, as pictured here.

When to look out for Santa on his tour:

On Tuesday Dec 7th, the sleigh will be in the Southern Lea Road and the Stoddens Road area. Then on Wednesday Dec 8th, it will be visiting streets around the Frank Foley Parkway / Tesco area of Burnham; and on Thursday Dec 9th it will held to the western end of Stoddens Road plus Shelley Drive and Brambles Road; then on Friday Dec 10th it will be visiting the Thorndike Way and Wallace Wells Road area. More dates and locations to follow. NB: all dates and locations are liable to change.

Hillview Chairman Duncan Britton says: “Hillview are delighted to have been given a permit to take Santa and his sleigh around the towns, playing carols to spread some Christmas cheer while collecting for our chosen charity, Childrens Hospice South West.”

“We are abiding by Covid safety guidelines this year and we will not be knocking on doors, but when you hear the Christmas carols please come out and say hello to Santa and make a donation if you wish using our collection tubes which are two metres long. We will do our upmost to cover the whole of Burnham and Highbridge!”