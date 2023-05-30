Brent Knoll will be holding its popular annual Village Fete with a line-up of traditional family fun and activities.

The event on Saturday June 10th will start at 2pm with a grand opening performed by Pauline Kidner, founder of Secret World.

“There will be all the usual traditional family fete stalls, plus a raffle, BBQ, cream teas, tombola, books, cider, Pimms, games and more,” says a spokesman.

“Entrance will be by programme (£1) with accompanied children under 14 free.”

“Profits from the fete will go towards the upkeep and improvement of the Parish Hall while profits from the individual stalls will go to those organisations.”

There will also be a fun fancy dress theme this year of ‘wild animals’.