Weston Hospicecare has been named Charity of the Year in the Great British Business and Community Awards.

The hospice provides palliative care, completely free of charge, to people with life-limiting conditions across Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset and the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Chief Executive Paul Winspear says: “I am delighted that Weston Hospicecare has been chosen as the national Charity of the Year in the Great British Business & Community Awards.”

“Winning this award speaks volumes about the outstanding dedication and devotion of our supporters, volunteers and staff in providing care, love and support to patients with life-limiting illnesses and their families.”

“This award is recognition and celebration of all the incredible work they do for this wonderful hospice and all the people from across North Somerset which it serves.”

He adds that the national award is a “huge achievement” for the charity whose primary focus is their patients.

Paul continues: “Aiming for awards is not why we come to work, but nonetheless I am so pleased for our staff and volunteers to have been recognised. On behalf of our patients, who are at the centre of everything we do, the hospice is delighted to have accepted this award.”

The hospice relies on financial support from its amazing supporters within the community it serves to fund 80% of its total annual operating costs, with just 20% granted by the government, and more than 600 volunteers who provide a crucial resource of support in many different spheres of our work.

To learn more about Weston Hospicecare, please visit and explore westonhospicecare.org.uk.