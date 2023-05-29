A Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeboat was called out on Bank Holiday Monday to help a stricken yacht in the Bristol Channel.



The alarm was raised when the crew of a 30ft yacht from Portishead were caught out near Hinkley Point after their anchor winch broke, releasing the anchor and chain.

The yacht’s two crewmembers found themselves effectively at anchor near Hinkley Point power station and unable to move, so they sensibly contacted the Coastguard for help.

Burnham-On-Sea RNLI crews were paged at 2.35pm, and quickly launched the station’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat, reaching the yacht at just after 3pm.

Lifeboat Helmsman Nick Prout adds: “Retrieving the anchor and chain proved difficult in the force 3-4 breeze and one to two metre swell, so we eventually took over the anchor line, and placed a small marker buoy, to assist the recovery at low tide. The casualty vessel was then able to proceed independently. We were glad to be able to help.”

“The crew were then stood down by Coastguard control and returned to Burnham’s slipway for recovery, and wash-down at the lifeboat station, by the boat and shore crew members.”