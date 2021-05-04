Children at Brent Knoll Primary School have raised funds for a local wildlife charity by a day of activities.

Inspired by Captain Moore’s 100 Challenge, the pupils took part in a walk up Brent Knoll and also performed 100 star jumps in the village’s park area.

The activities were all held in aid of Secret World Wildlife Rescue, which is based in East Huntspill.

Head teacher Chris Burman said the children had great fun while getting into the spirit of the day. They raised a super £145 for Secret World by bringing in donations from home.