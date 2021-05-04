Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema has this week announced the programme of top films it will be screening when it re-opens to customers on May 17th.

The popular cinema in Burnham’s Victoria Street has been closed since last December due to the Covid lockdown, but all cinemas have been given the go-ahead to open on May 17th by the Government.

Owner Pat Scott says he is delighted to be showing a line-up of top movies during the cinema’s opening week.

The Ritz will show Oscar-winning Nomadland, blockbuster Godzilla vs Kong, acclaimed family sequel Peter Rabbit 2, Mortal Kombat, and Spiral From The Book Of Saw.

Pat says he and the team are looking forward to safely welcoming back local film fans – a number of Covid safety measures will be in place to ensure staff and customers are safe.

Burnham-On-Sea.com recently reported here that the cinema has a new £30,000 high-tech projector.

“We’re delighted to have installed a new state-of-the-art laser projector, replacing our 11 year-old digital projector that had come to the end of its life,” Pat told Burnham-On-Sea.com. “The new equipment will enable us to show the latest films in the highest cinema picture quality.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here in January that The British Film Institute had awarded £47,142 to Burnham’s Ritz Cinema from its culture recovery fund and safety grant fund.