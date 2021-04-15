Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema has this week confirmed it will be re-opening to customers next month after installing a new state-of-the-art £30,000 digital projector.

The new high-tech kit has been installed in the long-running cinema in Burnham’s Victoria Street this week ahead of the grand re-opening.

Owner Pat Scott says he is looking forward to safely welcoming back local film fans – and a number of Covid safety measures will be in place to ensure staff and customers are safe.

“We’re delighted to have installed a new state-of-the-art laser projector this week, replacing our 11 year-old digital projector that had come to the end of its life,” Pat told Burnham-On-Sea.com. “The new equipment will enable us to show the latest films in the highest cinema picture quality.”

The new equipment was installed by Peter Fearn of Bell Theatre Services, pictured with Pat, who added: “Customers will notice punchier, sharper pictures.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here in January that The British Film Institute had awarded £47,142 to Burnham’s Ritz Cinema from its culture recovery fund and safety grant fund.

Pat added that he hopes to soon announce several big films will be shown at the cinema in the opening days, adding: “We are waiting on the final line-up to be confirmed.”

Pat adds: “We are really looking forward to re-opening again and seeing customers back in the cinema.”

“We are doing everything we can to make the cinema as safe as possible so customers have the confidence to come back to the cinema and support us during these difficult times. There will be social distancing, sanitisers, and full cleaning measures in place.”

All cinemas in England have been closed since December 31st 2020 due to the lockdown, under which indoor gatherings have not been permitted.