A new beauty salon in Burnham-On-Sea has opened its doors for the first time this week.

Palm Beach has opened on the corner of Burnham’s Oxford Street and Cross Street in place of a former gift shop.

Owner Liz Nutter told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I’m a well established beauty therapist with 22 years experience, most recently as a mobile therapist. I found myself considering options for my business during the first lockdown.”

“The idea of Palm Beach came to me when I was looking for a small studio to practice microblading – I went to view a shop that I regarded as much too large for what I wanted.”

“It occurred to me that I could do more than I’d initially intended with a larger salon.”

“So now I have a space to learn microblading, and a vibrant salon to provide all the other treatments I love doing: nails, waxing, lashes and tanning.”

“I can’t wait to greet all my lovely clients in my new premises on my opening day, 15th April.”

“I’m also looking forward to meeting new clients, and eventually acquiring a great team to work alongside with.”