A Burnham-On-Sea leisure club won’t re-open to the general public until later in the year in a bid to stay ‘Covid safe’, its owners have decided this week.

The Fusion Leisure Centre at Burnham’s Home Farm holiday park will only be open to its holidaymakers to ensure the number of users are kept low, it has confirmed.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, owner Steve Atkinson says: “We’ve decided to operate the park at 50 per cent capacity this season to keep everyone Covid-safe.”

“Therefore, Fusion Leisure Centre will remain closed to the general public for the foreseeable future. We hope to fully reopen this facility later in the year once restrictions are reduced and we are able to safely increase the number of guests on site.”

“Thank you for your patience and understanding during what has been a most difficult time for everyone.”

Last year, the club took the decision to cancel all 800 of its memberships and it had been planning to introduce a ‘pay-as-you-go’ system instead.