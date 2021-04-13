Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church is to host a service in commemoration of the life of Prince Philip.

The service will be held this Friday 16th April at 12 noon on the day before the funeral service for the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle.

A spokesman says: “The service will be open to anyone who wishes to attend. However, we would ask that you inform the Vicar beforehand so that we have all the safety procedures in place.”

“Members of the public are requested to wear a face mask during the service as this is a legal necessity.”

Several members of the Town Council will be present for the service which will contain specially written prayers, readings and the choir singing hymns and the National Anthem.

Readers can contact the Vicar, Reverend Graham Witts, on 01278 782991.