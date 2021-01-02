Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema has been given the “lifeline” of a huge arts grant to help it stay in business despite the ongoing closure caused by the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
The British Film Institute has awarded £47,142 to Burnham’s Ritz Cinema from its culture recovery fund and safety grant fund.
The cinema in Burnham’s Victoria Street has been losing money after being forced to close for many months during 2020. It is currently shut while our area is in Tier 4 restrictions.
Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, owner Pat Scott, pictured, says the money will allow it to continue showing films and re-open when restrictions are lifted.
“It is a great relief that we are receiving the funding – a real ‘life-saver’,” says Pat.
“We have no clue at the moment when we will be able to re-open again, but with the vaccine roll-out underway there is hope.”
He added: “The last year has been a very difficult time for cinemas everywhere.”
A total of 202 independent cinemas across England are being supported with £16 million in grants from the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.
Pat added: “I would like to thank John Edwards and my accountant for all their help with the grant application.”
Ben Roberts, BFI chief executive, says: “Across the country, local independent cinemas are hubs and lifelines for communities and often the only form of culture and entertainment.”
“From educational programmes and workshops for young people, to screenings for the elderly and audiences with specialised needs, these cinemas play such an important role in people’s lives.”
“The Culture Recovery Fund will mean that many of these cinemas survive the current crisis, and go on to play a vital role in the recovery of local economies and communities, bringing people together to offer joy, solace and the magic of the big screen.”
Under the Government’s Covid Tier 3 and Tier 4 rules, indoor entertainment venues must stay closed.
Cinemas in the south west getting funding:
Alexandra, Newton Abbot WTW-Scott Cinemas South West Ltd £42,143
Bournemouth Colosseum Cinema, Bournemouth Lavish Life Ltd £675
Capitol, Bodmin Merlin Cinemas Ltd £69,200
Central Cinema, Torquay Merlin Cinemas Ltd £69,200
Curzon, Clevedon Curzon Clevedon Community Centre for the Arts Ltd £93,189
Electric Picture House, Wotton-under-Edge Electric Picture House Cinema Ltd £27,324
Embassy Cinema, Ilfracombe Merlin Cinemas Ltd £69,200
Empire, Swindon (Greenbridge) Empire Cinemas Ltd £7,863
Empire Tivoli, Bath Empire Cinemas Ltd £7,863
Film Centre, Bridgwater WTW-Scott Cinemas South West Ltd £42,143
Filmhouse, Penzance Newlyn Filmhouse Ltd £67,406
Flora Cinema, Helston Merlin Cinemas Ltd £69,200
Guildhall Arts Centre, Gloucester Guildhall Arts Centre £41,270
Kings Cinema, Kingsbridge Merlin Cinemas Ltd £69,200
Lighthouse, Newquay WTW Cinemas Ltd £171,566
New Carlton Cinema, Okehampton Merlin Cinemas Ltd £69,200
Orpheus, Bristol WTW-Scott Cinemas South West Ltd £42,143
Palace Cinema, Cinderford The Palace Cinema Ltd £49,945
Palace Cinema, Devizes Picturedrome Electric Theatre Co Ltd £126,458
Pavilions, Teignmouth Pavilions Teignmouth £7,036
Phoenix, Falmouth Merlin Cinemas Ltd £69,200
Plaza Cinema, Dorchester Picturedrome Electric Theatre Co Ltd £126,458
The Plaza, Truro WTW Cinemas Ltd £171,566
Plymouth Arts Centre Plymouth Arts Centre £51,789
Radway, Sidmouth WTW-Scott Cinemas South West Ltd £42,143
Rebel Cinema, Bude/Stratton Rebel Cinemas Ltd £10,000
Reel Cinema, Chippenham Reel Cinemas Ltd £9,997
Regal Cinema, Redruth Merlin Cinemas Ltd £69,200
Regent Centre, Christchurch The Regent (Christchurch) Ltd £243,405
Rex Cinema, Wareham Purbeck Charitable Film Trust Ltd £3,707
Ritz, Burnham-on-Sea S&B Cinemas Ltd £47,142
Royal Cinema, St Ives Merlin Cinemas Ltd £69,200
Savoy Cinema, Exmouth WTW-Scott Cinemas South West Ltd £42,143
Savoy Cinema, Penzance Merlin Cinemas Ltd £69,200
Sherborne Cinema, Gloucester Western Theatres Ltd t/a Sherborne Cinema £45,625
Studio Cinema, Coleford Merlin Cinemas Ltd £69,200
The Watermark, Plymouth Ivybridge Town Council £7,164
Tivoli Cinema, Tiverton Merlin Cinemas Ltd £69,200
Totnes Cinema Totnes Cinema CIC £63,148
Wellesley Cinema, Wellington Merlin Cinemas Ltd £69,200
Wells Film Centre Wells Film Centre £78,980
Westlands Entertainment Venue, Yeovil Westlands Entertainment Venue £5,793
Westway, Frome S&B Cinemas Ltd £47,142
White River Cinema, St Austell WTW Cinemas Ltd £171,566