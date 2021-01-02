Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, owner Pat Scott, pictured, says the money will allow it to continue showing films and re-open when restrictions are lifted.

“It is a great relief that we are receiving the funding – a real ‘life-saver’,” says Pat.

“We have no clue at the moment when we will be able to re-open again, but with the vaccine roll-out underway there is hope.”

He added: “The last year has been a very difficult time for cinemas everywhere.”