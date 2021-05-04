Two hot air balloons took a spectacular flight over Brean Down on Sunday (May 2nd) to honour the wish of a retired balloon pilot.

The balloons soared thousands of feet into the blue skies, taking off from Weston beach and then gliding slowly over Brean Down before landing in Brean.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, balloon pilot Andrew Holly from Exclusive Ballooning says: “It was a spectacular flight on a perfect morning of weather.”

He adds: “The flight was held for retired and much-loved local balloonist Terry Gilbert who had never flown from the beach before. He loved every minute of it.”

“We flew up to an altitude of 6,000 feet and encountered some light upper winds blowing us inland. It was so cold at that height that there were snow and ice crystals blowing around.”

Andrew adds: “The clear views across the water to Glamorgan and over to Exmoor in the distance were spectacular.”

Residents and holidaymakers in Brean also delighted at seeing the unusual sight of the balloons gliding by and landing in the village, with one touching down on the beach.

Pictured: Sunday’s flight from Weston to Brean (Photos: Exclusive Ballooning and Teresa Workman)