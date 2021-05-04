Work has begun this week on a long-awaited upgrade of Burnham-On-Sea seafront with a series of improvements.

New benches, gull-proof litter bins and picnic tables are set to be installed along parts of Burnham’s seafront as part of the work.

Lampposts and bollards are also being painted along the seafront to smarten up the overall appearance, as pictured here.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council is overseeing the improvements in partnership with Sedgemoor District Council.

A Town Council spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We will provide ten new replacement benches on the seafront, along with two standard benches and picnic benches.”

“Seafront lampposts and bollards will get a new coat of paint this spring, which will extend their lifespan and smarten up the metalwork.”

”The lighting columns have been tested in readiness for SDC’s upcoming LED installations and are structurally sound.”

“Five new and replacement bins with gull flaps will also be installed on the seafront. SDC has plans to replace even more of the older seafront bins after April.”

She adds: “The initial bin replacement scheme will take place during April and May, ahead of the Great British Spring Clean, 28th May – 13th June.”