Residents in Brent Knoll are set to hold a fundraising plant sale to support the village church.

The Friends of St Michael’s Church will hold the plant sale at Brent Knoll Village Hall on Saturday 1st May from 10am-12.30pm.

“A range of perennial plants and vegetables will be sold in a Covid-safe way on the hall’s Jubilee Patio with prices ranging from 50p to £4,” says a spokesman.

Proceeds will go towards the upkeep of church.