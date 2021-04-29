Internationally acclaimed sand artist Simon Beck has this week created one of his biggest-ever designs on the beach next to Brean Down.

A now familiar sight on Brean beach, the 62-year-old Taunton resident creates perfect, detailed geometrical designs using a large rake and a compass.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com after completing his latest design on Thursday (April 29th), he said: “This design was an 18-pointed star measuring 130-metres in diameter and it took me about eight hours to complete from start to finish.”

“It’s my 145th design on Brean beach, the first of several designs over the coming months, body willing.”

The former cartographer created his first design on snow in the Alps in 2004, and his first sand design in 2014.

Last year, we reported here that he had created his 500th design in snow and sand.

He said at the time: “I have a lifetime ambition of making 1,000 drawings by the time I reach the age of 80 so I feel a certain amount of achievement to be at 500.”