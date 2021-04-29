The organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s Manor Gardens summer fete, formerly known as the hospital fete, have this week said it will sadly not be held again this summer.

The event, which usually attracts big crowds to the gardens every August Bank Holiday Monday, won’t be going ahead due to safety concerns around the Covid pandemic.

Organiser Kathy Jones says it is felt that although most people will have had their vaccine by then, large gatherings of people may still not be encouraged.

She adds: “I know people will be disappointed by this decision but, as the organiser, I feel it’s my responsibility to keep everyone safe and err on the side of caution for one more year.”

“I hope to have the old hospital fete back up and running for the following year, during 2022, and will be contacting the many charities that benefit from it soon.”