Over £1,100 has been raised for Brent Knoll RSPCA during a two-day pop-up shop fundraising weekend.

Despite very changeable weather, the event on Saturday July 29th and Sunday July 30th was well supported and organisers have thanked all those who came along.

“Over the two days we raised an incredible £1,142.61 to support the animals in our care!” says a spokesperson.

“The support over the two days was amazing, whether from those visiting our lovely cats, shopping at the Pop-Up Shop, enjoying tea and cakes, or even popping in especially to give donations. We really do appreciate everything you do to help.”

“We hope to see you all again on 10th September at our Sunday Funday and Open Day.“