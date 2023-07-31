A fundraising garden party is being held in Burnham-On-Sea this Saturday (August 5th) for a local good cause.

The event will be held at White Lodge in Rectory Road where cream teas, a variety of stalls, a raffle, games and home-made cakes and scones will be laid on.

It is being held by the Friends of Burnham Community Centre from 2-4pm with all proceeds going to Burnharn and Highbridge Community Centre.

Tickets cost £6 in advance at the Community Centre or on the gate.

Pictured: Last year’s fundraising garden party was held with a Royal theme for the late Queen’s Jubilee