Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll has given a boost to the team who run Forge Rhyne Allotments in Edithmead near Burnham-On-Sea.

A chance meeting between Rob Vohra, Manager of Sanders Garden Centre, and Cllr. John Mathews, committee member of the Forge Rhyne Allotments, has resulted in a new partnership between the two sites.

John told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We recently held our first ever seed swap and sale at our allotment site, with over 40 of our allotmenteers attending. Rob and the team at Sanders very kindly donated a large quantity of seeds as well as soil and fertilisers. We also held a raffle, and raised £116 which was donated to one of our group, Ben, who is suffering from ill health.”

“We have been overwhelmed by the generous initial support from Sanders and Rob and we have a number of great future projects in the pipeline, including a fruit and vegetable growing competition, as well as talks and demonstrations featuring tips and tricks for growing and propagating.”

Rob added: “Grow your own has become extremely topical, bearing in mind the recent shortages and cost of living crisis. Being on our doorstep and coupled with John’s enthusiasm, we were keen to get involved and support the Forge Rhyne group.”

More information on the Forge Rhyne Allotments can be found on their website.