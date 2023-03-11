A range of 15 real ales, including three from overseas brewers, will be available at The Reeds Arms in Burnham-On-Sea during its 12-day real-ale festival.

The pub in Pier Street will host the festival from Wednesday 22nd March to Sunday 2nd April inclusive.

Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians), as well as gluten-free beers. The overseas brewers are from Switzerland, USA and Belgium.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there will also be beers that include orange peel, chocolate and coriander in their ingredients.

The beers will cost £2.45 a pint and the line-up includes Orkney Cliff Edge, Oakham Buckle Up!, Vale Brass Monkey, Brombeer Freddy Export (Belgium), Theakston Double Cross, Exmoor Upside Brown, Cambridge Flower Child IPA (USA), Saltaire Triple Choc, Cairngorm White Lady, Sudwerk Reeds Ale (Switzerland).

Pub manager, Nik Pipe, said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.”

“It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub, including those from overseas.”