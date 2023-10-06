Brent Knoll Community Shop is donating 300 bananas to runners taking part in this Sunday’s Burnham-On-Sea Half Marathon.

The shop is making the kind donation to Burnham Harriers Running Club, who are holding the event for the first time since 2019, previewed here.

“As the half marathon route passes through Brent Knoll, the Community Shop was keen to offer their support for this event by way of donating the bananas for recovery at the end of the race,” explains a spokesman.

Pictured: Brent Knoll Community Shop and some of their team, Lynn Stanning, Lucy White and Kim Wilcox committee members donating 300 bananas to Burnham Harriers Membership Secretary, Steve Wilcox for the Burnham Half Marathon