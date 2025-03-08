Brue Green Pathways Project to hold grand celebration event in town

Community group Our Highbridge has been running the Brue Green Pathways project, engaging with the community in Highbridge and beyond, with the wildlife that lives around the River Brue, from the levels to the estuary.

With funding and support from Somerset Wildlife Trust they have collected images, videos, mindfulness writing and art works from nature over the duration of the project and will be showing them at the free Brue Green Pathways Celebration event on Saturday 15th March at Morland Hub, Pearce Drive, Highbridge TA9 3ET from 10am to 4pm.

“Drop in to experience music from Martin Shiells, nature rapper, have a go at creating art from paint made with mud collected near the River Brue with Sara Dudman, to add to the community patchwork of ideas between 10 and 1pm, and discover the amazing creatures that live in our waterways and ponds with Mandy from Somerset Wildlife Trust. Plus lots more!”

“Burnham and Highbridge Climate Adaptation Plans will be launching in the morning, with information available all day.”

You can also book to create a Spring Tonic from foraged plants with Rebekah from Somerset Soul Foods at 3pm. Places are limited – book using this link.

“There will be something for all ages and is a free event for everyone. If you have taken part in the Brue Green Pathways project, you might even see some of your work there!”

For more info email ourhighbridge@gmail.com or on Facebook at Our Highbridge.