Work to build a proposed new play area on Burnham-On-Sea seafront has been put on hold by local councils amid a legal challenge from a group of residents.

It comes after a group of residents at Burnham-On-Sea’s Quantock Court confirmed this week that they are considering legal action to get the planned new play area moved from outside their homes and onto to the nearby Esplanade lawns, as we reported here.

Building work was due to start on Monday April 26th, but has now been ‘paused’.

A joint statement issued by Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council and Sedgemoor District Council on Friday (April 23rd) states: “Due to the Councils’ receipt of notification of a proposed legal challenge on behalf of a group of local residents, the proposed start date of Monday, April 26th for the commencement of works has been paused.”

It continues: “This will allow time for the Council to consider the issues, raised on behalf of the residents.”

“The district and town council continue to work together with all parties to try to reach a positive resolution.”

The residents of Quantock Court say that while they support the idea of a new seafront play area, the tarmac area on the South Esplanade earmarked for the new facilities is “unsuitable” as it is “regularly used” for various outdoor activities by families, runners, dog walkers, keep fit enthusiasts and cyclists, and is also overlooked by their flats.

They say they have voiced their concerns to the Town Council and Sedgemoor District Council, and have handed in a petition to the Town Council calling for the proposed play area to be relocated further along the seafront to the lawns opposite Burnham Holiday Village.