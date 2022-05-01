Burnham-On-Sea Air Cadets have had a busy month with visits to aviation facilities in Cardiff and St Athan.

The group’s leader, Jeff Jackson, says: “The Air Cadets of 290 Squadron have had a busy month with visits to the British Aerospace Maintenance Facility at Cardiff Airport; the South Wales Aviation Museum at St Athan and an enjoyable visit to Hinkley Point Visitor Centre.”

“If you would like to be a part of this come and see us on a Tuesday evening between 7pm and 9:30pm. We are at the Cadet Centre in Highbridge Road – our entrance is opposite Cassis Close,” he adds.

The joining age is for school year 8 pupils (minimum age 12). You can also contact the group here.