Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council is inviting local choirs to get involved with June’s local Jubilee celebrations.

As a special tribute to The Queen, a brand-new Song for the Commonwealth has been commissioned to be sung by choirs in all 54 Commonwealth countries at the same time as the lighting of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacons on June 2nd 2022.

The Town Council is co-ordinating local choirs to create two super choirs, one for Burnham and one for Highbridge.

The choirs will sing at the 2 local beacons when they are lit at 9.45pm on Thursday 2nd June.

“Would you and your choir like to join the super choirs and sing the Song for the Commonwealth with thousands of other choirs all over the world?” says a spokeswoman.

“If you’re not a member of a choir, you can still join the fun. Please send your details including the choir name, choir leader and contact details.”

Email details to info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk and you will then be contacted with rehearsal details for your choir. Rehearsals will be held in May at The Princess Theatre and Arts Centre.