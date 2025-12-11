8.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Dec 11, 2025
Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society to perform Christmas concert tonight
News

Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society to perform Christmas concert tonight

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A magical evening of festive music is in store for Burnham-On-Sea residents this evening (Thursday December 11th) as Burnham & Highbridge Choral Society holds its annual Christmas concert.

The performance takes place at 7:30pm in the Catholic Church,  Our Lady & The English Martyrs in Highbridge Road, Burnham-On-Sea.

The line-up features a selection of seasonal favourites including Saint-Saëns’ Christmas Oratorio (sung in English), Mary’s Boy Child, and Child in a Manger, a piece composed by the choir’s talented pianist, Frances Webb.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the well-known Yarrow Brass Band will be performing both before the concert and during the evening, promising a rich musical experience for all attendees.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children, and can be purchased on the door tonight or from Material Needs or choir members.

Organisers say the event is a “wonderful opportunity to enjoy live music and celebrate the festive season.”

