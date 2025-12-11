Burnham-On-Sea Police appeal for witnesses after car destroyed in ‘deliberate blaze’

Burnham-On-Sea Police have appealed for witnesses after a car was destroyed in a deliberate blaze earlier this week.

A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew was called to White House Lane near East Brent at 9.30pm on Monday, December 8th, where the vehicle was outside a property.

A fire service spokesman said: “One fire engine attended a vehicle reported to be on fire outside of a property. Crews used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, compressed air foam jet and a thermal image camera.”

The vehicle was “100 per cent damaged by fire” in the blaze, but the fire was contained to the car and did not spread to nearby buildings. The cause is believed to be deliberate, added the fire service.

A Police spokesperson says: “Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service attended the reported fire in White House Lane on Monday night, 8th December, and alerted police on Tuesday 9th December, confirming the fire was started deliberately.”

“The fire destroyed the vehicle, which had been abandoned at the location at about 10.20pm on Sunday 7th December. Checks to identify the owner were unsuccessful.”

“Anyone with information as to how the fire started, especially any dashcam footage which could help, is asked to call 101 and give the reference 5225345241.”

The burnt-out car has since been removed from the scene.