Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club launches Christmas gifts appeal for local children

News

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club has launched a Christmas appeal to help bring joy to children in the community who may otherwise have very little or nothing this festive season.

The group says its aim is to “bring just a little happiness with a small gift given by those who care.”

With the kind support of Asda in Highbridge, the Rotary Club is collecting donations until December 16th at the store.

Items being sought include toys, scarves, hats, clothes, books and cuddly toys for children aged from birth to 16 years old. Organisers stress that perishable items won’t be accepted.

A Rotary Club spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are very grateful for the support of local people. Every donation, no matter how small, will help us make a difference for children in our community this Christmas.”

The Rotary Club says the appeal is already receiving strong backing from shoppers and hopes even more residents will get involved in the coming days.

