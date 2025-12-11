Former Highbridge shop and massage parlour to be turned into four flats

Plans have been unveiled to turn a former shop and massage parlour in Highbridge into a new development of four flats.

A planning application has been submitted to Somerset Council to convert the former Cleos site at 112 Church Street, Highbridge.

The scheme proposes four units of ‘affordable’ accommodation – a single one-bedroom flat and three two-bedroom flats.

The applicant states: “The proposals provide for the sensitive redevelopment of the site in an economically viable way.”

“The additional dwellings are wholly contained within the established lines of the existing building and therefore there is no undesirable visual impact.”

They add: “Residential use is entirely compatible with neighbouring properties. There would be no detrimental impact on adjoining owners or detrimental effect on any issues of acknowledged importance including National and Local Planning policy or Technical Advice notes. The scheme provides an opportunity to completely refurbish the property.”

The site consists of a group of one and two storey buildings which most recently were used as a massage parlour and retail shop.

The planning application has reference 11/25/00081 and consultation is underway until January 2nd, 2026 with comments welcome via Somerset Council’s planning portal.