Berrow’s fire-hit Animal Farm thanks locals for support as it plans reopening

The owners of a family farm attraction in Berrow have thanked the local community for its “fantastic support” as they recover from a huge fire in which several animals were tragically lost.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that the blaze broke out at Animal Farm Adventure Park in Red Road, Berrow, on November 18th.

Firefighters worked for many hours to tackle the blaze, but a building was destroyed and several animals – two horses, two donkeys and a number of small animals – sadly could not be saved.

Site manager Krystal Finch told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “We’re hugely grateful for all the support shown to us.”

“There has been fantastic support from the local community, grandparents turning up in wellies, and many food donations from supporters which we are so grateful for.”

The fire destroyed the farm’s food stores.

A GoFundMe appeal page has been set up by long-time supporter Jade Hutchinson, who says: “This farm is close to my heart and I would like to help get them back up and running.”

And one of the park’s volunteers, Koda Betts, has also set up a fundraising page to help with the recovery. “I set this up in hopes to help Animal Farm Adventure Park get back on their feet after the devastating fire resulted in a loss of animals,” she says. The funds raised will be used for animal feed and supplies.

Krystal adds: “We are working hard to get through this, and are hoping to push through to reopen.”

”We truly appreciate the support and hope to continue the farm enjoyed by generations.”

The team adds that if the clean-up and recovery progress continues to go well, they may be able to open for a few days after Christmas, giving visitors a chance to return before a full reopening at the February half term.