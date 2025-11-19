6.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Nov 19, 2025
Fire sweeps through building at Animal Farm Adventure Park in Berrow

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A large fire swept through a building at Animal Farm Adventure Park in Berrow on Tuesday afternoon (November 18th).

Fire crews from Burnham-On-Sea, Bridgwater, Yeovil and Cheddar were called to the park in Red Road, Berrow at around 3.35pm.

The fire service said the blaze had completely destroyed a building measuring 30m x 50m and, sadly, multiple animals could not be saved.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Fire control received several calls to the location with smoke and flames issuing from a building. Three fire engines, including two from Avon Fire & Rescue, and two fire officers were mobilised.”

“On arrival, crews confirmed the building was well alight and requested a further appliance to attend for further assistance.”

“Crews used two hose reel jets, two main jets, and breathing apparatus to extinguish a fire in the building which was completely destroyed by fire.”

Pictured: Crews at the scene of the blaze in Berrow on Tuesday evening 

