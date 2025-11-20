RE:ACT named best performing arts school in Somerset

Somerset’s RE:ACT Performing & Production Arts has been named the county’s Performing Arts School of the Year for the second year running.

The prestigious accolade has been awarded in the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 Prestige Awards, recognising the school’s high-quality industry training, professional-standard productions, and commitment to future-focused arts education.

RE:ACT, which trains young people aged eight to 19 across Somerset, including from Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, has built a strong reputation for excellence.

A spokesperson said: “Winning for the second year in a row is an honour – but what matters most is that it reflects the incredible work our students, team and families put in every week.”

“We are passionate to continue this hard work producing the next generation of theatre-makers, performers and creatives.”

The school is also a finalist for UK Creative Business of the Year at the 2025 Small Business Awards, placing it among the most impactful creative organisations nationwide.

Over the past year, RE:ACT has delivered three full-scale productions — Aladdin, Grease and Chicago — while maintaining a 100 per cent drama school success rate, with students progressing to elite institutions including ArtsEd, Central, Italia Conti, Performers, and Bristol Old Vic.

Students have benefited from four West End masterclasses, a strengthened casting partnership with ThirteenTen Talent, and access to paid screen and theatre auditions. Subsidised theatre trips and funded places have also been offered to ensure the arts remain accessible to all.

The school collaborated with Hollywood actor Luke Evans on a VIP creative event and secured backstage access at the Chicago UK tour. RE:ACT’s next production, Snow White, will be staged at Bridgwater Town Hall Theatre from December 11th to December 13th.