2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Nov 20, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea Scouts to hold fundraising car wash this Saturday
News

Burnham-On-Sea Scouts to hold fundraising car wash this Saturday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Scouts car wash

Burnham-On-Sea Scouts will be holding a fundraising car wash this Saturday (November 22nd) at the Burnham-On-Sea Scout Hut at the BASC Ground in Stoddens Road.

The event will run from 9am to 1pm, with washes priced at £5 per car or van.

All proceeds will go towards funding the group’s Summer Camp in August 2026.

Scout member Jacob Beard said: “Please pop in to get your car washed, everyone is welcome!”

Visitors will also be able to enjoy bacon or sausage baps and hot drinks while they wait for their

Previous article
RE:ACT named best performing arts school in Somerset
Next article
Christmas fayre to be held in Burnham for town hospital and church

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
few clouds
2 ° C
2.8 °
0.3 °
75 %
0.5kmh
11 %
Thu
6 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
8 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com