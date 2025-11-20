Christmas fayre to be held in Burnham for town hospital and church

Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church and the Friends of Burnham Hospital are joining forces to host a festive Christmas Fayre this Saturday (November 22nd).

The event will run from 10am until 2pm in the church and adjoining hall, offering a wide range of stalls packed with bargains, hand-crafted gifts, and seasonal treats.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy refreshments, take part in a raffle, and browse a variety of stalls selling unique items.

Organiser says: “The fayre will be raising funds for both the church and Burnham Hospital, two important local charities.”

Those attending can then attend the Burnham Christmas Lights Switch-On event which will be taking place on the same afternoon in nearby Victoria Street.

Anyone wishing to book a stall can text Liz on 07979 791654, while further information is available from Ceri at ceri160443@sky.com.