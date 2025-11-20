Hillview Carnival Club celebrates successful season with ‘Jewels of Arabia’ entry

Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club has rounded off another successful season after their spectacular ‘Jewels of Arabia’ entry wowed crowds across Somerset.

The colourful cart secured first place in its category at Bridgwater and North Petherton carnivals, and went on to achieve second place overall in the County Cup.

Club spokesperson Julia Rosser says: “We are thrilled with the response to our cart this year and loved seeing the crowds singing and dancing along with our children all around the county circuit.”

“Our children were again the element that brought our cart to life, and we are very proud of how they performed so well even during long delays and late nights.”

She added her congratulations to fellow juvenile clubs Rubalo JCC, Marina Sydenham JCC and Next Generation CC, saying: “Without juvenile clubs there would be a bleak future for carnival, so it is so important that everyone supports us all to keep this unique Somerset tradition alive for years to come.”

Chairman Duncan Britton praised the dedication of members, noting the club had faced challenges this year following the loss of their landlord, the late Terry Rickard.

“We are so grateful to Terry’s family at Burnham Waste, who continue to let us build on their site in Highbridge. We dedicated our cart to him this year, with his granddaughter Ella performing on it. It was very moving to stop alongside his family’s homes at Burnham Carnival and observe a minute’s silence in his honour.”

Hillview JCC also expressed thanks to a wide range of local supporters and businesses, including Burnham Waste Ltd, Commando Hire Ltd, DLB Fabrications, The Lighthouse Inn, Burnham-on-Sea & Highbridge Council, Sandy Glade Holiday Park, The Keedwell Group, Jo Bird, Phil Tibbs, The Beershed, Sanders, East Huntspill Village Hall, Willmott Mobility, Highbridge Caravans, Quicksign, CRS, Jewson, Wickes, the Jarvis family, Luke & Harvey, Asda, Tesco, and many more.

Julia adds: “The team at Hillview thank everyone for their support at the carnivals – both vocally and financially – as our costs increase each year. If you enjoy carnival, please dig deep so that we can do it all again next year.”

Donations towards next year’s build and entry costs can be made via the Hillview JCC JustGiving fundraising page.