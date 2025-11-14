Burnham and Highbridge Gateway Club raises funds for Children In Need

Members of the Burnham and Highbridge Gateway Club have raised funds for Children in Need with a fun-filled themed evening at Burnham Area Youth Centre.

The group, which supports adults with learning disabilities, held its annual Children in Need fundraiser on Thursday (November 13th), dressing up in pyjamas and dressing gowns to mark the occasion.

Funds were raised through the sale of cakes and other donated items, with members and supporters getting into the spirit of the evening to support the national charity appeal.

Gateway Club meets every Thursday evening at Burnham Area Youth Centre, offering a welcoming space for social activities and community engagement.

Pictured: Burnham and Highbridge Gateway Club members at the event (Photo Mike Lang)