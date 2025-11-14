Highbridge Christmas lights switch-on event promises festive fun tomorrow

Highbridge is set to sparkle on Saturday (November 15th) with a festive entertainment as the town marks its annual Christmas Lights Switch-On.

The festivities begin at 11am with a “Make Your Christmas Lantern” workshop at Create You, giving families the chance to craft their own glowing creations ahead of the evening parade.

From 2pm to 5pm, the Christmas Craft Market will fill Highbridge Community Hall with seasonal stalls, and free face painting will be available from 3pm to 5pm with the talented Emily.

At 3.30pm, the Rock Choir will take to the stage with a set of Christmas rock favourites, followed by a visit from Santa at Maisey’s Bakery and a chance to explore the Grinch’s Grotto at Create You from 4pm.

Also at 4pm, Lucy will host a Glow Workshop on the green, where visitors can try their hand at lighted Poi spinning. At 4.45pm, Highbridge Youth Theatre’s Crazy Choir will bring festive cheer to the stage.

After a Lantern Parade, there will be a performance by the Churchfield Harmony Choir at 5.40pm, setting the scene for the switch-on.

At 6pm, the Mayor will officially switch on the Christmas lights, followed by Lucy’s dazzling Glow Light Show to close the evening in style.

Organisers say: “Come and join us for a great afternoon and evening’s entertainment—it’s a wonderful way to kick off the festive season in Highbridge.”

Burnham’s Christmas lights switch-on will be held on Saturday November 22nd with an afternoon of fun in Victoria Street, leading up to the switch-on at 6pm.