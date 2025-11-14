Burnham-On-Sea artist Faye Barnes unveils new art display at Princess Theatre

Burnham-On-Sea artist Faye Barnes has launched a new exhibition at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre, showcasing her vibrant and expressive work until the end of November.

Faye, who works from her home studio in Burnham-On-Sea, has been painting for many years and turned her passion into a full-time career in 2022.

Her latest display features a selection of bold, colourful pieces that reflect her unique style and imaginative approach to storytelling through art.

Her work is known for bringing energy and atmosphere to both private and public spaces, and can be found regularly at Wells Market, as well as in galleries, hotels and restaurants across the region.

Faye says: “I love how abstract art allows people to connect with a painting in their own way. Each piece tells a story, but it’s up to the viewer to interpret it.”

The exhibition is free to view during theatre opening hours, and visitors can explore more of Faye’s work or request commissions via her website: www.fayebarnesabstractart.com.