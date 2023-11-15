Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge in Bloom are going to be holding monthly workshops to improve the standard of flower beds around the two towns.

They are inviting anyone who would like to help them to come along and join them – with gloves and small garden tools.

The first workshop will be held on Wednesday 22nd November from 10am-12 noon.

They will be working in both Burnham and Highbridge. If you would like to help in Burnham, meet at the Station Approach end of the Lynton Road Car Park at 10am.

You will be working on the 2 flower beds up the road from there which need weeding and tidying.

If you would like to help in Highbridge, please meet at the Frank Foley Statue at 10am. You will be working on the flower bed on the corner of Market Street and Bank Street.

A spokesperson says: “The main aim of this work is to plant beautiful flowers and shrubs that are drought resistant, encourage pollinators and need little maintenance. The 2 beds that are being tidied up in Burnham are a testament to this type of planting.”

“The Group is taking advice and will be applying for funding to ensure they get the best plants for the 2 towns. This will be a 3- year project. In this way our community will start to influence and impact on the flower beds in both towns. The beds will look better and save money. Come along and join us.”