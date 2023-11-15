Controversial plans for 49 new homes in Berrow received a unanimous objection from parish councillors last night (Tuesday, November 14th).

During a meeting of the parish council’s planning committee in Berrow Village Hall on Tuesday evening (November 14th), pictured here, members considered a number of concerns over Notaro’s plans for the new homes on a field near to the village school.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, the developer wants to build the new houses, close to an existing estate on Cavalla Mews. 20 of the new homes would be classed as affordable, selling below market price, if approval is granted on the 3.6 hectare site.

The latest meeting comes after more than 30 villagers attended a public meeting organised by the Parish Council earlier this month to air their views.

Among the key issues raised were safety concerns over an expected increased volume of extra traffic during and after building work, close to the village school.

Parish councillors said they are also concerned about “insufficient drainage” at the site, which they claim would raise the risk of flooding for other land owners and homeowners.

The impact on wildlife with the loss of green space, plus constrained access for emergency services during construction are also among the other key concerns discussed during Tuesday’s meeting.

A vote saw parish councillors unanimously vote to object against the plans.

However, the final decision rests with Somerset Council, which is expected to decide on the application in early 2024.