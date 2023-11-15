The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for more heavy rain in the Burnham-On-Sea area on Thursday (November 16th).

It has issued a warning for the region between midnight until 6pm on Thursday.

“A spell of rain, heavy at times, will move east across southern parts of England during Thursday,” says a spokesman. “10-20mm of rain will fall widely with 30-40mm possible.”

“Strong winds, gusting 50 mph near coasts, will accompany the rain, with a small chance of gusts reaching 60 mph.”

According to the Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast, the highest risk for heavy rain in Burnham will be during Thursday morning.